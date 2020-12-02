Gyan Sujan vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has seen tremendous growth in its player base over the past few years. Content creation and streaming have become a prevalent option for many gamers due to the title's mass popularity.

Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, and BNL are two prominent Free Fire content creators, and this article compares their in-game stats.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16233 squad games and won 5965, retaining a win ratio of 36.74%. With 54474 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.31.

In the duo mode, the internet star has appeared in 1996 matches and has 451 Booyahs at a win rate of 22.59%. He has 5219 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.38.

The YouTuber has also played 1287 solo games and registered 153 victories, having a win percentage of 11.88%. He has notched up 2189 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.93.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, the streamer has 341 squad games to his name and has triumphed in 112 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 32.84%. In the process, he has killed 1668 foes at a K/D ratio of 7.28.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

BNL has competed in 18509 squad games to date and has a win tally of 3024, managing a win percentage of 16.33%. With a K/D ratio of 4.31, he has secured 66775 frags.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 764 matches and has 84 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 10.99%. He has bagged 1431 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Lastly, the content creator has featured in 1233 solo games and remained unbeaten in 78 of them, coming down to a win ratio of 6.32%. He has accumulated 2385 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in 1366 squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 137 occasions, equating to a win percentage of 10.02%. He has notched up 4909 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.99.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. Gyan Sujan is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the duo and squad modes when looking at their lifetime stats. BNL has maintained a higher K/D ratio in the solo mode, while the former has a higher win rate.

Their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes cannot be compared as they are yet to play a game in them. Coming to the squad mode, Gyan Gaming appears to be relatively better.

