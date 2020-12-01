Sultan Proslo vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sultan Proslo, aka Dyland Pros, and Sudip Sarkar, are two content creators who have gained massive popularity by making and posting Free Fire content on online platforms like YouTube.

In this article, we compare their stats in Free Fire.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has played 839 squad games and has 290 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 34.92%. He has racked up a total of 2103 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.83.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 101 matches and has won on 26 occasions, translating to a win rate of 25.74%. He has eliminated 309 opponents in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Sultan Proslo has also played 563 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 58 of them, making his win rate 10.30%. With 1511 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has played 21 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won 5 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.80%. He has killed 18 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of just over 1.

He has played 5 duo games and has a single victory, making his win rate 20%. He has accumulated 8 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Sultan Proslo has also played 11 solo matches and has secured 17 kills, with a K/D ratio of 1.55.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has played a total of 28381 squad matches and has triumphed in 8578 of them, maintaining a win rate of 30.22%. With a K/D ratio of 5.38, he has amassed over 106490 kills in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1264 games and has emerged victorious in 1264 of them, making his win rate 12.57%. He has notched up 3246 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.94.

Sudip Sarkar has also played 1281 solo games and has 113 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 8.82%. He has killed 3157 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.70.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has played 513 squad games and has 91 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 17.73%. He has accumulated 1815 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.30.

He has also won 4 of the 23 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 17.39%. He has killed 93 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 4.89.

Sudip Sarkar has played 11 solo games and has 24 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.18.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Sultan Proslo and Sudip Sarkar have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

When we look at their lifetime stats, Sultan Proslo is relatively better than Sudip Sarkar in the solo and duo modes. Meanwhile, in the squad mode, Sudip Sarkar has a better K/D ratio while Sultan Proslo has a higher win rate.

When it comes to the ranked stats, Sudip Sarkar has a higher K/D ratio in the duo and squad modes while Sultan Proslo has a better win rate. Both players are yet to win a game in the ranked solo mode. However, Sudip Sarkar has a higher K/D ratio than Sultan Proslo in this mode.

