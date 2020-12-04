OP Vincenzo vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has established itself as one of the most famous battle royale games in the world, and several content creators have subsequently begun making videos related to its gameplay on multiple online platforms.

OP Vincenzo and B2K, aka Born2Kill, are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers. Both of them play in the Middle East servers. In this article, we compare their stats in Free Fire.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has played a total of 19137 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 3380 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.66%. With a K/D ratio of 4.39, he has secured 69108 kills in these matches.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1706 games and has triumphed in 298 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.46%. He also has 4993 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.55.

OP Vincenzo has played 1129 solo matches and has secured exactly 100 Booyahs, which makes his win rate of 8.85%. He has eliminated 2814 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo has won 46 out of 724 squad matches in the current ranked season, translating to a win rate of 6.35%. He has also killed 2202 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

B2K’s (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Born2Kill has played 7806 squad games and has won on 1434 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 18.37%. With 45292 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 7.11.

He has also played 2271 duo matches and has secured 390 victories, making his win rate 17.17%. He has accumulated 9264 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.93.

B2K has played 1378 solo games and has emerged victorious in 169 of them, which translates to a win rate of 12.26%. He has 4496 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Born2Kill has played 340 squad games and has won 44 of them, making his win rate 12.94%. He has also amassed 1916 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.47.

In the duo mode, he has played 50 games and has emerged victorious on 5 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 10%. He has also bagged 314 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.98.

B2K has played 7 solo matches in the current ranked season and has a single win, killing 48 enemies at a K/D ratio of 8.00.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both OP Vincenzo and B2K have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, B2K has relatively better stats than Vincenzo in the solo and squad modes. Meanwhile, in the duo mode, Vincenzo has a higher win rate while B2K has a better K/D ratio.

We cannot compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Vincenzo is yet to play a game in those modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, B2K is ahead of Vincenzo on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

