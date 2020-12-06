Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Bilash Gaming, are two of the most popular content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. They are known for their incredible gameplay in the battle royale game and boast massive subscriber counts on their respective YouTube channels.

In this article, we compare their stats in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played a total of 9791 squad matches and has triumphed in 2470 of them, making his win rate of 25.22%. He has also notched up 35932 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.91.

In the duo mode, he has played 1622 games and has won 300 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.49%. With 6328 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.79 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 889 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 76 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.54%. He has amassed 2246 kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 528 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 67 wins to his name, which translates to a win rate of 12.68%. He has eliminated 1866 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 4.05.

He has also played 32 games in the duo mode and has 1 Booyah, making his win rate 3.12%. He has secured 114 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.68.

Ajjubhai has played 23 solo matches and has registered 21 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of just below 1.

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Bilash Gaming's Free Fire ID is 325410142.

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has played 15139 squad games and has secured 5881 victories, maintaining a win rate of 38.84%. He has also secured 73126 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.90.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2876 matches and has won on 756 occasions, making his win rate 26.28%. With a K/D ratio of 4.87, he has secured 10331 kills in this mode.

Bilash Gaming has also played 1574 solo games and has emerged victorious in 172 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.92%. He has accumulated 3566 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

Bilash Gaming has played 320 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 78 victories to his name, with a win rate of 24.37%. He also has 1671 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.90.

In the duo mode, he has won 27 of 166 matches at a win rate of 16.26%. In the process, he has killed 814 opponents and has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.86.

Bilash Gaming has also played 44 solo matches and has 10 victories, translating to a win rate of 22.72%. He has bagged 235 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 6.91.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Bilash Gaming have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Bilash Gaming is ahead on both the fronts (K/D ratio and win rate) in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

It is the same when it comes to the ranked stats as Bilash Gaming has the edge in all the modes.

