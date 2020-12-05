SK Sabir boss vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better Clash Squad stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming have now become a possible career option for many gamers around the world. Due to the massive audience that Free Fire possesses, several players have started creating content related to it.

SK Sabir Boss and Amitbhai aka Desi Gamers, are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. This article looks at their stats in Clash Squad and compares them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

CS Career

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in a total of 411 Clash Squad matches and has ended up winning 272 of them, maintaining a win rate of 66.18%. He has a K/D ratio of 1.93 in the mode and has 1985 kills.

Clash Squad: Ranked

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has featured in 118 games and has remained unbeaten in 90 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 76.27%. With 540 frags, the content creator has a KDA of 2.68.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

CS Career

Amitbhai has competed in 794 Clash Squad games to date and has a winning tally of 461, retaining a win percentage of 58.06%. In the mode, he has a K/D ratio of 1.71 and has secured 4,154 kills.

Clash Squad: Ranked

Desi Gamers has participated in 84 matches in the on-going season and has come out on top on 65 occasions, making his win rate 77.38%. He has killed a total of 417 foes in these matches for a KDA of 3.17.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Clash Squad. When we look at their CS Career, SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both fronts (K/D ratio and win rate). On the other hand, Amitbhai is relatively better in terms of both win rate and K/D ratio in Clash Squad: Ranked.

