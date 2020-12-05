PlayHard's Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

Free Fire has emerged as one of the leading titles of the battle royale genre. Its massive popularity has opened the avenue for content creation and esports. LOUD is one of the most famous Brazilian esports organizations, and Bruno PlayHard is its CEO and Founder.

This article looks at his real name, Free Fire ID, and other in-game details.

PlayHard’s real name and Free Fire ID

PlayHard's real name is Bruno Bittencourt, and he is from Brazil. His Free Fire ID is 181265793.

Lifetime stats

PlayHard has been featured in a total of 1924 squad matches and has won 615 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 31.96%. He has secured 6261 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.78.

In the duo mode, Bruno has played 1035 games and has bagged 223 wins, having a win rate of 21.54%. With 3419 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.21.

Lastly, the Brazilian player has competed in 2179 solo matches and has 536 first-place finishes, which comes to a win percentage of 24.59%. In the process, he has registered 8900 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.42.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, PlayHard has participated in three squad matches and has bettered his foes in one of them, retaining a win rate of 33.33%. He has seven kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Coming to the duo mode, Bruno has played eight matches and has secured three wins with a win ratio of 37.5%. He has eliminated 21 foes in these matches at a K/D ratio of 4.20.

In the solo mode, the Brazilian player has appeared in 11 games and has killed 25 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.27.

His YouTube channel

PlayHard began creating content on YouTube over six years ago. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 1887 videos and has amassed a total of over 1.63 billion views. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 12.6 million.

His Social Media accounts

Bruno has accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

