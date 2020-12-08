Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Heroshima YT: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The unprecedented rise in the popularity of Free Fire in the last few years has propelled the growth of streaming and content creation related to the game.

Ajjubhai and Heroshima YT are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers. In this article, we compare the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played a total of 9806 squad games and has a win tally of 2475, making his win rate 25.23%. He has racked up 35991 kills in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.91.

The YouTuber has also played 1622 duo games and has secured 300 victories, maintaining a win rate of 18.49%. He has registered 6328 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.79 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 889 solo games and has emerged victorious in 76 of them, translating to a K/D ratio of 8.54%. He has also bagged 2246 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 543 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has come out on top in 72 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.25%. He also has 1925 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.09.

The popular content creator has 1 Booyah in 32 duo matches, making his win rate 3.125%. With 114 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.68.

Ajjubhai has also played 23 solo matches but is yet to win a game. He has 21 kills in these matches.

Heroshima YT’s Free Fire ID and stats

Heroshima YT’s Free Fire ID is 236408006.

Lifetime stats

Heroshima YT has played 6587 squad games and has won on 1558 occasions, making his win rate 23.65%. He has notched up 18633 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.71 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 4813 duo games and has emerged victorious in 886 matches, translating to a win rate of 18.40. He has secured 14554 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.71.

Heroshima YT has played 1774 solo matches and has won 217 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.23%. He has amassed 5507 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.54 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Heroshima YT has played 213 squad games and has triumphed in 35 of them, making his win rate 16.43%. With 471 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.65.

The content creator has also played 84 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 10 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.90%. He has eliminated 260 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Heroshima YT has played 25 solo games and has 5 victories to his name, for a win rate of 20%. With a K/D ratio of 6.35, he has 127 kills in this mode.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Heroshima YT have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio and a better win rate in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, Heroshima YT has an edge on both fronts in the lifetime solo games.

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio in the duo and squad matches while Heroshima YT takes the lead in terms of win rate. Meanwhile, in the ranked solo matches, Heroshima YT is ahead in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

