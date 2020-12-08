Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Free Fire ID, stats, country, real name, and more

Free Fire has managed to garner massive numbers over the past few years. It has found a special place in the heart of many Indian gamers. The title possesses a vast audience, which has opened the avenue for content creation and streaming.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the most prominent Indian Free Fire content creators. In this article, we look at his real name, ID, stats, and more.

Amitbhai’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

Amitbhai's real name is Amit Sharma, and his Free Fire ID is 206746194

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 7251 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 2049 of them, which translates to a win ratio of 28.25%. He has registered 18793 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.61.

The content creator has also played 3897 duo games and has 694 Booyahs, which equates to a win rate of 17.80%. With 10156 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Lastly, Desi Gamers has played 3120 solo games and has bagged 255 wins for a win percentage of 8.17%. He has killed 6849 foes, managing a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has been featured in 369 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged on top on 72 occasions, having a win rate of 19.51%. With a K/D ratio of 3.33, he has racked 988 kills.

The content creator has appeared in 179 games in the duo mode and has stood victorious in 26 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 14.52%. He has secured 574 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Desi Gamers has also won six of the 64 solo games, which comes to a win percentage of 9.37%. He has registered 196 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.38.

His YouTube channel

Amitbhai started creating Free Fire content over a year ago, and the first video on his channel was posted in October 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 770 videos. Currently, he has over 6.93 million subscribers and more than 790 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Social Media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

