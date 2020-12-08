Free Fire has various unique aspects like characters and pets with special abilities/skills. In total, there are 34 characters present in the game.

Characters can be purchased by the players from the in-game store. Not every user can use diamonds to attain them, and hence, they look for the best characters that they can buy using Gold, one of the game's currencies.

In this article, we list the 5 best characters that the users can buy using Gold in Garena Free Fire.

5 best characters in Free Fire that can be bought for gold

#1 Moco (8000 Gold)

Moco in Free Fire

In-game description: "Moco is an outstanding hacker."

Moco’s ability is called Hacker’s Eye. The ability is a passive ability, and it tags the enemies that are shot by players for a duration of 2 seconds. At the highest level, the time for this tag increases by 5 seconds.

The ability plays a crucial role in both BR and Clash Squad mode as upon shooting foes, they will be tagged for a specific duration. It comes in handy for both active as well as passive plays on the virtual battleground.

#2 Hayato (8000 Gold)

Hayato in Free Fire

In-game description: "Hayato is a legendary Samurai."

Hayato has a passive ability named "Bushido." With a 10% decrease in maximum HP, the armor penetration increases by 7.5%. As the character is leveled up, the ability enhances. At the top level of the character (8), a 10% decrease in max HP increases the armor penetration by 10%.

"Bushido" comes in handy for the users who prefer playing passive on the battlefield.

#3 Antonio (8000 Gold)

Antonio in Free Fire

In-game description: "Antonio was an orphan who grew up to be a gangster."

"Gangster’s Spirit" is a passive ability that allows him to receive 10 extra HP when the round begins. With a rise in the level of the character, the number of HP increases. At level 6, Antonio receives 35 additional HP as the round begins.

Antonio’s ability aids the users to receive extra HP. In a BR match, the users will begin with 235 HP (Max level).

#4 Miguel (8000 Gold)

Miguel in Free Fire

In-game description: "Miguel is the commander of a section in the special forces."

His in-game ability is called Crazy Slayer, which provides players with 30 EP for every kill they make. With a rise in the level of the character, the amount of EP gained is increased. At the maximum level, the players gain 80 EP for each kill.

The ability comes into play in close-quarters combat and when there are no medkits around. Players will gain a specific EP on every kill, which will be converted into HP.

#5 Kelly (2000 Gold)

Kelly in Free Fire

In-game description: "Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter."

Kelly has a passive ability called "Dash," which increases the user's sprinting speed by 1% at level 1. The sprinting speed increases by 6% at the maximum level of the character.

"Dash" enables the players to rotate around the map quicker. Moreover, it helps them evade/rush onto enemies.

Note: This article is a reflection of the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.

