How to acquire gold in Free Fire

Free Fire has two currencies: Gold and Diamond. Players can use these currencies to purchase items like characters and skins from the in-game store. While users have to pay out of their pocket to purchase diamonds, they can obtain gold by various means in the game.

In this article, we discuss how players can get gold in Free Fire.

How do you get Free Fire gold?

It is very easy to acquire gold in Free Fire. Here are some of the ways by which players can get some gold in the game:

#1 Daily Rewards

Players can earn several rewards just by logging in daily, and gold is one of those rewards. All a player has to do is log in to Free Fire to eventually earn some gold.

#2 Activity Missions

Activity missions are an excellent way to obtain gold in Free Fire. Players have to complete specific tasks and missions to acquire gold and other rewards.

#3 In-game events

Garena adds several in-game events that keep the game fresh and provide exciting rewards to players. In the ongoing PERM GUN SKIN CHECK-IN event, users can obtain numerous rewards, including gold.

#4 Playing matches

Yes, players can even earn gold just by playing matches in Free Fire. The amount they will obtain varies from match to match based on their performances.

#5 Season end rank rewards

Free Fire consists of a ranked based system. At the end of a rank season, the users obtain rewards like gold depending upon their tier. The higher the tier, the better will be the reward they receive.

It is important to note that the use of illicit third-party tools like unlimited gold generators are 100% illegal. Players should, therefore, avoid all such applications as they are against Free Fire's anti-hack guidelines. Those who are found guilty of using such tools will have their accounts permanently banned.

