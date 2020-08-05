Free Fire is a battle royale sensation that has gradually outgrown many games of the same genre. It features a tier-based reward system that provides the user with exclusive skins, costumes, emotes and several other items.

In this article, we will talk about the Elite Pass and how players can purchase it in Free Fire.

What is the Elite Pass in Free Fire?

This season's elite pass

The Elite Pass in Free Fire is a tier-based system which provides users with exclusive rewards in each tier. You will have to complete specific missions to earn badges. There are separate rewards for every specified number of badges.

There are three types of missions - Daily, Elite and Veteran- that players can complete to obtain badges but the number of badges that players earn will vary accordingly.

Missions to earn badges

The latest Elite Pass arrived a few days ago, and it brought with it a series of new bundles, skins and in-game cosmetics. It will end in around 27 days, so there is a lot of time to complete the missions and climb up the tiers in the game.

Elite Pass and Elite Bundle

The Elite Pass in Free Fire is featured in two variations - the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle. To get all the exclusive rewards, you have to purchase the pass. The Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle cost 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

There is also a free variant of the pass but the rewards are quite limited.

How to purchase the Elite Pass or Elite Bundle in Free Fire

Step 1: Open the game. On the main screen, click on the Elite Pass icon.

Step 2: The pass opens up. Click on the ‘upgrade’ button.

Step 3: Players will then have to select either Elite Pass or Elite Bundle

