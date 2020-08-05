Free Fire has a tier-based reward system called Elite Pass which provides users with various exclusive rewards for climbing up the tiers. Players would have to complete numerous missions to obtain badges, which will, in turn, help them get exclusive items like character bundles, skins and emotes. The Elite Pass will cost the players 499 diamonds.

499 diamonds may not be a small amount but spending on diamonds is not a feasible option for everyone. Hence, many players often look for ways to obtain the Elite Pass for free.

In this article, we talk about a few ways through which players can get the Free Fire Elite Pass for free.

How to get free Elite Pass in Free Fire?

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Picture Courtesy: Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards provides you with Google Play Credits/Balance for completing simple surveys. It is the easiest way to obtain free diamonds which could be used for securing the Elite Pass. However, the frequency and the payout differs from user to user.

Swagbucks

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a popular GPT (Get-paid-to) website which provides the users with SB for completing tasks like answering quizzes, surveys and more. There are several methods of cashing out, and players can redeem Google Play gift-card or PayPal Cash, which can then be used to purchase the Elite Pass in Free Fire.

There are several other GPT websites like PrizeRebel and YSense that are similar to Swagbucks.

Players are, however, not recommended to use any third-party tools like Unlimited Diamond Generators to obtain the in-game currency to purchase the Elite Pass. They are 100% illegal, and the accounts of the players guilty of using them will be banned.

