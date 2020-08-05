Best gun combinations in Free Fire in 2020

Free Fire is a very competitive battle royale game and its rank system often fuels players' desires to get to the top.

Guns play a significant role when it comes to pushing rank in Free Fire. Players are, therefore, often on the lookout for the best combination of weapons which they can use in the battlefield to attain Booyah!

In this article, we look at some of the best gun combinations that players can try out in Garena Free Fire.

Best gun combinations in Free Fire 2020

#1 Scar + MP40

Players usually prefer to have a combo of an SMG and an AR in Free Fire. The MP40 is a feasible option due to its high fire rate and is an excellent choice for close-quarter combat. Meanwhile, Scar has balanced stats and can become an ideal weapon for mid-range battles when equipped with a decent scope and other attachments.

#2 AK + M1014

Shotguns also form a great combination with Assault Rifles in Free Fire. The AK is an absolute beast in terms of damage, and players can use it to easily take down their enemies. The M1014, on the other hand, is one of the better options in short-range fights.

Advertisement

#3 XM8 + M1887

This is another AR and shotgun combination that is quite effective in Free Fire. The XM8 is a stable and accurate AR which is best suited to mid and long-range fights. In contrast, the M1887 is a pump shotgun which is an excellent option for close-range combat. However, players must be very accurate while using the M1887, since missing a shot will likely take them to the lobby.

There is no specific order to this list of gun combinations. In addition, no drop weapons have been included in this list as they are tough for players to obtain in Free Fire.

Also Read: Best landing spots on Free Fire Bermuda map