Getting a good amount of loot enhances the chances to emerge victorious in Free Fire. Drop locations have a significant influence on the course of the match.

Loot is scattered randomly across the map, but certain locations have a higher density of firearms and equipment. Here are the best landing spots on the Bermuda map in Garena Free Fire.

Best landing spots on Free Fire Bermuda map

#1 Peak

Peak has a high loot density with ample of weapons. There are multiple houses scattered across the location. As it is situated at the center of the map, it has emerged as a hot-drop spot. The players should be cautious while landing here and be on a lookout for enemies.

#2 Mill

Mill might be one of the best locations on the Bermuda map if the players wish to obtain a good quality loot. However, stealth plays a crucial role here because the area is patrolled by a lot of enemies who will try to eliminate you at the first opportunity. There are only a few buildings at this location, so the loot is concentrated.

#3 Mars Electric

Free Fire players often overlook this location as it is present towards the southernmost corner of the map. However, Mars Electric has ample loot for each player in the squad to acquire. The players can also find a vehicle at Mars Electric, which will help them rotate when the play zone arrives.

Landing spots usually depend on the trajectory of the plane. The players would have to sometimes compromise on their landing spots because of it. Also, there are several other locations like Bimasaki Strip and Pochinok that yield a high loot. But the players need to be vigilant if they wish to drop there.