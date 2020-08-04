Characters have become one of the essential assets of Garena Free Fire. They are perhaps the primary component that differentiates Free Fire from other battle royale games. There are over 30 characters present in the game that the users can unlock. Each character has a unique ability that can be used on the battlefield.

The developers add a new character with every significant update of the game,. In 2020, a total of 4 characters have been added to the game till now.

In this article, we talk about all the new characters that have been added to Free Fire in 2020.

Free Fire: All the new characters of 2020

Here is a list of all the characters added to Free Fire:

#1 Steffie

In-game description - "Steffie is a pro graffiti artist."

Ability (Painted Refuge) – She creates a graffiti which reduces explosive damage by 15%, and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds. There is a 45-second cooldown on the ability.

#2 Kapella

In-game description – "Kapella is a popular pop singer and star."

Ability (Healing Song) – The ability increases the effects of healing items by 10% and healing skills by 10%. It also reduces ally HP loss when downed by 20%.

#3 Clu

In-game description – "Clu is a modern-day private detective."

Ability (Tracing Steps) – Using this ability, the players can track the enemy's location within a radius of 30m, when they are not in a prone or squat position. It lasts for 5 seconds and has a cooldown 50 seconds.

#4 Luqueta

In-game description – "Luqueta is an up and rising soccer star."

Ability (Hat trick) – Every kill increases the max HP by 8 to 35.

Kelly' The Swift'

Two awakened characters were also added in 2020 – Kelly' The Swift' and Hayato' Firebrand.' However, Hayato' Firebrand' has been announced as a part of the 3VOLUTION update, but hasn't been added yet. Players can use awakening shards to unlock these characters.