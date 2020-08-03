Best guns for Free Fire Clash Squad

Guns play a vital role in battle royale games like Free Fire. The players wish to choose the best weapons in the game as they help them take their enemies down with ease.

In this article, we enlist the best guns that the players can use in the Clash Squad mode.

Also Read: How to download Free Fire on PC in August 2020

Top 3 Guns for Clash Squad in Free Fire

#1 MP5

MP5 (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

MP5 is one of the best SMGs to choose in the Clash Squad mode. The damage and fire rate of this weapon makes it a beast in close-range combats. It also has a high reload speed, but the only downside of the gun is its range. However, it is unlikely that you will have long-range battles in this mode.

Here are the stats of the weapon.

DAMAGE: 48

RATE OF FIRE: 76

RANGE: 41

RELOAD SPEED: 77

MAGAZINE: 48

ACCURACY: 54

MOVEMENT SPEED: 66

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Advertisement

#2 AN94

AN 94 (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

AN94 is the only AR on this list. It is an ideal weapon for close to mid-range fights, credits to its range, damage, and fire rate. Another positive side is that it costs lower than any other AR. The stats of AN94 are as follows:

DAMAGE: 60

RATE OF FIRE: 58

RANGE: 55

RELOAD SPEED: 45

MAGAZINE: 30

ACCURACY: 48

MOVEMENT SPEED: 62

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

#3 Thompson

Thompson (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Thompson is also a decent gun to use in the Clash Squad Mode. Like the MP5, Thompson is excellent in close-quarter combats. The players can quickly wipe out enemies due to the gun's high fire rate. Here are the stats of this gun:

DAMAGE: 50

RATE OF FIRE: 77

RANGE: 33

RELOAD SPEED: 48

MAGAZINE: 42

ACCURACY: 42

MOVEMENT SPEED: 64

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

(All the stats are taken from the official Free Fire website)

The guns mentioned above cost lower than most of the other weapons in this mode. The players will be able to buy additional equipment like vests, helmet, and more.

Guns like XM8 and AK-47 are also great options, but their cost is higher than these weapons. Also, Kar98k and AWM are not included because long-range combats are unlikely to occur in the game mode. Moreover, they cost way too much and are not a valuable investment.

The choice of guns is subjective, and some players might like a weapon which others might not. The guns mentioned above are just a recommendation based on cost efficiency and performance.