How to download Free Fire on PC in August 2020

There are millions of people around the world who play Free Fire. The mobile game has seen exponential growth since its release and witnesses an influx of players regularly.

Many players even prefer to play the quick-paced battle royale game on their PC. In this article, we discuss how you can download Free Fire and play it on a PC.

How to Download Free Fire on PC?

Players have to utilise emulators to play Free Fire on a PC. There are several emulators in the market, and the features provided by them are usually similar.

Bluestacks

Bluestacks is one of the oldest and most popular emulators out there. It is preferred by a lot of players around the world because of the game-enhancing features it provides.

Here are some of the key features provided by the emulator:

Easy-to-customise controls.

Shooting mode which enhances the experience while playing using the mouse.

Ability to run multiple instances.

Recording of gameplay with a single key.

Real-time translation.

High FPS for smoother gameplay.

Full HD graphics.

Players can download the Bluestacks emulator from the official website. Click here to visit the site.

To play the game on a PC, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on BlueStacks.

Open the Google Play Store (Picture Courtesy: Bluestacks.com)

Step 2: Search for Garena Free Fire using the search bar.

Search for Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: Bluestacks.com)

Step 3: Press on the install button. It might take some time for the installation to complete.

Step 4: Players can then open the game and enjoy it on their PC.

There are several other trusted emulators that can be used to play Free Fire on your PC, like Gameloop, MEmu Play and Nox Players.