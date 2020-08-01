How to download Free Fire on a laptop

The unprecedented rise of mobile gaming has paved the way for the battle royale genre to take the front seat in the industry. As a result, the last few years have witnessed the emergence of several mobile battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile and Free Fire.

Developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena, Free Fire became an immediate worldwide phenomenon and continues to keep its contemporaries like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite and COD Mobile on their toes with constant new updates that fans love. Its popularity has skyrocketed so much that some fans now want to play the game on their laptops.

In this article, we take a look at how you can play Garena Free Fire on your laptop.

How to download Free Fire in laptop

To run Free Fire on your laptop, you would first need to download an emulator. Gameloop is one of the popular emulators in the world and the fact that it was developed by Tencent Games makes it more reliable than other emulators on the market. Some of Gameloop's key features are:

Ultimate Graphic, Vision, and Exclusive Support of 2K Resolution

Rapid and Accurate Controller Support

Lower Equipment Requirement, Min. 2GB RAM

You will need to follow the steps given below to download Free Fire on your laptop:

Step 1: Download the emulator from the official website and install it. Click here to visit their site.

Open the Emulator and search for Garena Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: Gameloop)

Step 2: Open Gameloop and search for Free Fire on the main screen of the emulator.

Step 3: Click on the download button. The download will begin.

Click on the download button (Picture Courtesy: Gameloop)

Step 4: It will take some time for the download and the game's installation to complete, depending on your laptop and internet speed. After the installation is complete, you can enjoy playing Free Fire.

There are a series of other reliable emulators available in the market such as MEmu Play, Nox Player and BlueStacks.