Maxim character in Free Fire: All you need to know

Characters have become an essential aspect of Garena Free Fire, with more than 30 present in the game. Each character has an ability that aids players in getting the Booyah! Maxim is one of the characters present in the game.

In this article, we discuss the Maxim character, its abilities, and how players can obtain it in Free Fire.

All you need to know about Maxim character in Free Fire

Maxim's unique ability is Gluttony. It increases the speed of eating (mushrooms) and using medkits by 2%. As players level up the character, the ability will also improve. There are eight levels for Maxim, and at the maximum one, the speed of eating and usage of medkits increases by 12%.

In Free Fire, every character has its set, and Maxim is no exception. There are two character sets of Maxim that players can avail: Gluttony Set and Foodie Jacket.

How to purchase Maxim in Free Fire?

Players can either use diamonds or coins to purchase Maxim, which costs around 499 diamonds or 8000 coins.

Players have to follow these steps to purchase him in Free Fire.

Press on the shop Icon

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click the store icon present on the left side of the screen, on the main menu.

Step 2: The in-game store will open, after which the character tab has to be pressed. The list of characters that can be purchased shows up.

Click on the purchase button to buy the character

Step 3: Scroll down and find ‘Maxim.’ Click on the purchase button.

Step 4: A pop-up appears when players have to select the in-game currency they want to use.

Step 5: Once selected, the character will get added to the players’ loadout.

