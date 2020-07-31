Free Fire Max 3.0 for Android: APK and OBB download links

Free Fire is undoubtedly the most downloaded battle royale game on the mobile platform. However, many players feel that the graphics of the game are not on par with other games from the same genre. To fulfil this desire of players, Garena announced 'Free Fire Max', a separate game with much better graphics, animation and effects.

Free Fire Max has been the talk of the town since its announcement, and players are eager to try it out. The beta testing of the game is underway, and here is how you can download it, through the APK and OBB files given below.

How to download Free Fire Max 3.0 for Android

APK file download link: Click here

OBB file download link: Click here

The download size of the APK file is 49 MB, and the OBB file is 1.05 GB. So, players should make sure that they have sufficient storage space in their devices before downloading these files.

How to download and install the APK and OBB files?

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option from your device settings, if you have not already done so.

Step 3: Install the APK file, but do not open the game.

Step 4: Copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefiremax (If there is no folder with this name, create one).

You can now open and enjoy the game.

If you, by any chance, face this error: 'There was an error parsing the file', consider redownloading the APK and OBB files and follow the steps that have been mentioned above again.

