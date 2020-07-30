Unlimited diamonds mod APK in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire offers its players several eye-catching and captivating skins, characters and character bundles. Most of these items can be purchased through the in-game shop or can be obtained via the Elite Pass. In both cases, however, players are required to spend diamonds, which are the in-game currency.

Users have to pay real money to purchase diamonds – 80 INR for 100 and 250 INR for 310. Spending money on the in-game currency is, however, not a feasible option for every player. This is why most players look for various alternative ways to get diamonds for free.

In the process of looking for these alternatives, they often stumble across several third-party mod applications which claim to offer free diamonds. One of these apps is the unlimited diamond mod APK.

What is the Free Fire unlimited diamond mod APK?

The unlimited diamond generator is an unethical modified version of the game client which supposedly provides players with infinite diamonds in the game. However, this generator is not legitimate and its use will result in severe repercussions for the player.

Moreover, since Free Fire is a server-based game, the data related to the currencies are stored on the server, not on the game client. So, the mod is only a visual and will not work under any circumstances.

Is the unlimited diamond mod legal?

What is cheating according to Garena (Picture Courtesy: Anti-Hack FAQ - ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire has clearly stated they have a zero-tolerance policy against any form of cheating. According to them, cheating includes the use of modified game clients to perform tasks which wouldn’t be otherwise possible.

Free Fire cheaters (Picture Courtesy: Anti-Hack FAQ - ff.garena.com)

Once the players are found guilty of cheating, they will be banned from the game permanently. The usage of the unlimited diamond mod is, therefore, prohibited and is 100% illegal.

Conclusion

The usage of the unlimited diamond mod is not allowed and is never recommended. Players should stay away from such APKs and should also refrain from using any third-party tools.

