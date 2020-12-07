Free Fire has established itself as a phenomenon on the mobile platform and has amassed massive numbers since its release. It has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which underlines its popularity.

Developers of Garena Free Fire periodically roll out updates that introduce several features into the game. The OB25 update is on the horizon and is set to bring in various new changes, including that of Vector Akimbo and more.

Yesterday, i.e., 6th December, the patch notes of the update were released, and it provided the users with detailed insights of what awaits them after the OB25 update.

Free Fire partners to receive special in-game badge after OB25 update

As mentioned earlier, the patch notes of the OB25 update were released. In it, the developers disclosed that the Free Fire partners would be receiving an in-game badge. So, post update, users will be able to spot Free Fire partners with a unique badge in-game, which would distinguish them from the others.

However, no exact revelation regarding the appearance of the badge was made by the developers. Apart from this, the following are some other patch notes that have been announced:

Clash Squad

The new ranked season will start on 8th December at 02:30 PM IST.

Players will obtain Golden P90 for reaching Gold III or above.

New interface for Clash Squad

Improved matchmaking system

Adjustment in the Clash Squad store

Preformed squads will be prioritized against other preformed squads.

Gameplay

Electric Surfboard

The electric board will be unequipped when players receive damage.

Cooldowns for activating surfboard, speed boost, and jumping.

Rewards

Moreover, users will be receiving 2x Diamond Royale and 2x Weapon Royale vouchers for downloading the update between 7-12th December. They'll be able to claim the rewards by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the "Calendar" icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Tap the "Operation Chrono" tab and click on the "Update Patch on 7/12" section.

Step 3: Lastly, click the "Claim" button to obtain the respective vouchers.