How to generate stylish guild names with symbols in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The popularity of Garena Free Fire is underlined by the sheer fact that the game has amassed massive numbers worldwide. The title offers a feature called the guild, which players can create or join to participate in obtaining various in-game rewards.

Many guild leaders often lookout for stylish guild names and wish to incorporate symbols and various fonts. In this article, we provide a step by step guide on how to create a stylish guild name in Free Fire.

Generating stylish guild names with symbols in Free Fire

FancyTextGuru - One such website

The regular keyboards on mobile devices do not consist of fancy fonts and symbols. Hence, to generate such names, players would have to use websites like fancytextguru.com, gypu.com, lingojam.com, and fancytexttool.net.

Following are the steps by which players can utilize such websites:

Step 1: Open any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Enter the desired name in the text field. Several outputs with stylish fonts and symbols will soon appear on the screen.

Step 3: Lastly, copy the required name and paste it while changing the guild's name in Free Fire.

How to change the name of guilds in Free Fire?

It is important to note that only the leader or the officer of a guild can change the name. Following are the steps to do so:

Step 1: First, open Garena Free Fire and click the "Guild" icon located on the right side of the lobby's screen.

500 Diamonds will be deducted, and the name of the guild will be changed.

