Garena Free Fire has witnessed an incredible rise in popularity since its release around three years ago. The game has won several laurels, including the Mobile Game of the Year in the recent Esports Awards 2020.

Developers of Garena Free Fire incorporate several new features with periodic updates to keep the game fresh and engaging. The OB25 Update is just around the corner, and fans are excited about the changes that will be introduced to the game.

In this article, we take a look at Free Fire OB25 Update's release date, confirmed features, and more.

Free Fire OB25 Update: Release date, confirmed rewards, features, and more

Release date

According to a post by Free Fire on their Facebook handle, the OB25 Update will be releasing on 7th December, i.e., tomorrow. The servers of the game will likely be taken down for maintenance for a few hours.

Confirmed features

The developers have confirmed the following features on their social media accounts:

Adjustments to the Electric Surfboard

Advanced Weapons

Weapon Balance

New Weapon – Vector Akimbo

Rewards

The rewards that the users will be able to collect for updating the game

The users will be able to obtain 2x Weapon Royale and 2x Diamond Royale vouchers for updating the game between 7-12th December. Following are the steps by which the players will be able to do so:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Calendar’ icon located on the lobby screen’s right side.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Operation Chrono’ tab and press on the ‘Update Patch on 7/12’ section.

Step 3: Lastly, press the claim button to obtain the respective rewards.

Operation Chrono will also be making its way into the game soon. According to the aforementioned post by Free Fire, several new changes will be made to the game.

It is also expected that numerous features from the OB25 Advance Server will also be added. Click here to read more about the features present in the Advance Server.

