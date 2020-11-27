Free Fire OB25 Advance Server: List of all added features

Free Fire has witnessed an unparalleled rise and has established a vast player base that regularly play the title. It has also topped the chart of the most downloaded game this year. This could be attributed to the new and unique features that it provides.

The game's developers release all the new features in the Advance Server before the addition to the game's global version. Free Fire OB25 Advance Server has finally been released, and there has been an inclusion of several new features, such as pet, character, emotes, and more.

In this article, we take a look at the new features added in the Advance Server.

(All the pictures are taken from Bilash Gaming's live stream. You can watch the video below.)

Also Read: Free Fire OB25 Advance Server for Android: APK download link

List of all added features

#1 Characters

Sverr

Advertisement

Sverr

Sverr was also present in the previous Advancer Server but wasn't released with the update. The character's ability is called Going Berserk.

The in-game ability description reads:

“Consumes 40 HP to increase damage by 15%, lasts 5s, CD 45s. Effects do not stack."

Mystery character

Mystery Character

Apart from Sverr, it features a new character named "Mystery character." The character appears as Primis, and it is possible that its appearance could be changed later. The ability of this mystery character is called Time-Turner.

The in-game ability description at level 6 reads:

"Creates a force field that blocks 500 damages from enemies. Once can fire at outside foes from within the force field. Movement speed increases by 40%. During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 40% increase in movement speed. All effects last for 10s. CD 40s."

Snowelle

New Snowelle character

Advertisement

For now, the character is displayed as Nulla, and it may be changed later on. Its ability is called Nano Nerves.

“Within 5s of being hit by Snowelle, enemies are unable to use active skills, unable to convert EP to HP. CD 30s”

#2 Pet

Beaston pet

A new pet named Beaston has been added, and its skill increases the throwing distances of the throwables, i.e., grenade, gloo wall, flashbang, and smoke grenades by a certain percentage.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Munna bhai gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

#3 New modes

A total of three new modes have been added to the Free Fire OB25 Advance server – Cosmic Racer, Big-Head, and Chosen One. You can watch the videos below for the gameplay of the individual modes.

Cosmic Racer

Advertisement

Big-Head

Chosen One

You can watch it in the stream of Bilash Gaming from 50 minutes onwards.

#4 New Gun

New Vector gun in Free Fire OB25 Advance Server

A new SMG – Vector has been introduced in Free Fire Advance server. Also, the players will be able to use two Vector at a single time.

#5 Emotes

Top Scorer emote

Five new emotes have made their way into the server, but only one of them can be viewed, which is named as Top Scorer. The names of the other two emotes haven't been revealed yet, while the remaining two are called Obliteration, and I'm Saitama.

Advertisement

#6 New HUD feature

Options of 2 preset

A new feature has been added in the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server, which will enable the players to have two presets of their custom HUD. The users will be able to switch between two pre-saved HUDs.

#7 Bermuda Remastered

Bermuda Remastered

Bermuda Remastered map was also available in the previous Advance Server.

The users can watch the stream of Bilash Gaming for the gameplay (from 13 minutes onwards.)

#8 New waiting area/spawn island

Advertisement

Changed waiting area

The waiting area/spawn island in Free Fire has been completely modified, as the users can see in the picture above.

Also Read: Free Fire OB25 Advance Server: File size and end date revealed