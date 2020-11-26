Garena Free Fire has witnessed unprecedented growth and established itself as one of the most played battle royale titles on the mobile platform. One of the reasons behind this may be the release of periodical updates by the game’s developers that add new features. These new features are first released in the Advance Server.

The devs have rolled out the OB25 Advance Server and this time around users will need an activation code to access the server. Also, it is important to note that this server is only available for Android users.

This article is a step-by-step guide to download and install the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server.

Also Read: Free Fire OB25 Advance Server: All you need to know

Free Fire OB25 Advance Server for Android: APK download link

The players can download the Free Fire OB25 Advance Server from the official website or use the link provided below.

Free Fire OB25 Advance Server APK download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is around 1 GB. So the players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on the device before downloading the files.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the APK file.

Advertisement

Step 1: Before installing the APK, players must ensure that they enable the Install from Unknown Source option in the device's Settings.

Step 2: Players must then locate and install the APK file.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, open the application and tap on the guest option.

Step 4: A pop-up will appear, prompting the users to enter the activation code.

The users can now enjoy testing the new features.

Enter the Activation Code

(As mentioned earlier, only the users that have received the code will be able to access the server.)

Timeline

The server opened on 26th November and will close on 3rd December. Since this is the Advance Server, it might contain some bugs and glitches. Players will have an opportunity to earn diamonds by reporting them.

Also Read: LetDa Hyper: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more