LetDa Hyper: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

Content creation and streaming related to Free Fire has been on the rise due to its mass popularity worldwide. LetDa Hyper is one of the most famous Free Fire YouTubers from Indonesia and is known for his incredible skills and gameplay.

In this article, we take a look at his real name, Free Fire ID, and more.

Also read: FREE FIRE GAMER’S ZONE: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

LetDa Hyper’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

LetDa Hyper’s real name is Yogi Pramana Putra, and his Free Fire ID is 87980657. Currently, his in-game name is "ETER-LetDa."

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper has appeared in 19,264 squad matches and has stood victorious in 5,823 of them, maintaining a win rate of 30.22%. With a K/D ratio of 4.32, he has bagged 58,037 frags.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 861 games and has won 181 of them, having a win rate of 21.02%. He has notched 2,394 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.52.

Advertisement

Lastly, the player has competed in 473 solo matches and has 63 first-place finishes, translating to a win percentage of 13.31%. In the process, he has racked 1,185 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, LetDa Hyper has participated in 523 games and has bettered his foes in 135 of them, retaining a win rate of 25.81%. With 1,457 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.76.

The content creator has also been featured in 16 solo games but is yet to win a game in it.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube over two years ago. The first video on his channel dates back to October 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 488 videos and has amassed 7.01 million subscribers, collecting over 498 million views.

Advertisement

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Players can check out his handcam in the video given below:

His social media accounts

He also has Instagram and Facebook accounts:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?