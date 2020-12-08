Free Fire OB25 Update: APK+OBB download links for Android devices

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title developed and published by Garena. The game witnesses 50 players diving onto an island and fighting it out against each other till the last team/player survives.

The rise in the game’s popularity can be credited to the developers who incorporate several new features with periodic updates. Yesterday, the OB25 update was rolled out and brought in numerous changes like the Vector Akimbo and more. Players can update the game and try out the new features.

This article provides the APK and OBB files of the Free Fire OB25 update.

APK+OBB download links of the Free Fire OB25 update for Android devices

Free Fire APK download link: Click here

Free Fire OBB download link: Click here

Follow the steps given below to download and install the Free Fire OB25 update using APK and OBB:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links provided above.

Step 2: Enable the "Install from Unknown source" option if you haven’t enabled it previously. Players can enable this option by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Locate and install the APK file. However, don't open it yet.

Step 4: Rename the OBB file to main.2019113979.com.dts.freefireth, but don't change its extension.

Step 5: Copy the OBB file to - Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a new one with the name if there isn’t one already)

After the files have been copied, players can enjoy trying the latest version of the game.

Tips:

#1 Players must ensure that they have enough space available on their devices before installing the game.

#2 If they face any error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can try downloading the files again and following the steps given above.

#3 It is recommended to download the game using a stable connection.

