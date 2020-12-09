SK Sabir Boss' in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Free Fire has gradually grown to become one of the most prevalent battle royale titles. Several content creators have also risen and become quite popular. SK Sabir Boss is one of the biggest names in the Free Fire community and is known for his incredible skills and gameplay.

This article looks at his in-game stats and some personal details.

SK Sabir Boss’ real name and Free Fire ID

SK Sabir Boss’ real name is Sheikh Sabir, according to Iron Gaming. The Indian YouTuber’s Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 26052 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 8587, retaining a win rate of 32.96%. He has bagged 92715 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.31.

The streamer has featured in 2874 games and registered 596 wins in the duo mode, maintaining a win ratio of 20.73%. With a K/D ratio of 3.43, he has secured 7803 frags.

Lastly, the content creator has appeared in 1584 solo matches and has 141 first-place finishes, translating to a win percentage of 8.90%. He has accumulated 3219 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has managed to win 216 of the 871 matches for a win ratio of 24.79%. In the process, he has notched up 2919 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.46.

The internet star has competed in seven duo games as well and racked up 15 kills. He also has participated in two solo matches.

His YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss started his YouTube channel, ‘SK Sabir Gaming,’ over one year ago, and his first video dates back to September 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 138 videos and has amassed over 125 million views. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 3.12 million.

Players can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

