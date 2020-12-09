Gyan Gaming vs Gaming Subrata: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Gaming, aka Gyan Sujan and Gaming Subrata, are two prominent figures amongst the Indian Free Fire community. They boast massive subscriber counts of over 5.71 million and 1.77 million, respectively, on their YouTube channels.

This article takes a look at their stats in Garena Free Fire and compares them.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has been featured in 16269 squad matches to date and has won 5979 of them, maintaining a win rate of 36.75%. With 54614 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.31.

The YouTuber has played 1996 duo games and has triumphed in 451 of them, with a win ratio of 22.59%. In the process, he has secured 5219 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Lastly, the player has won 153 of the 1298 solo matches, which comes to a win percentage of 11.78%. He has 2191 kills in these matches for a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Gyan Gaming has participated in 377 squad games and has emerged victorious in 126 of them, translating to a win rate of 33.42. He has notched 1808 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.20.

Gyan Sujan also has 14 solo games to his name.

Gaming Subrata’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 29796169.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Subrata has competed in a total of 10415 squad matches and has a win tally of 3500, retaining a win rate of 33.60%. With a K/D ratio of 4.25, he has killed 29362 enemies.

Coming to the duo mode, the user has played 1752 games and has 334 Booyahs, which equates to a win ratio of 19.06%. He has accumulated 4591 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The content creator has won 234 of the 1932 solo matches, managing a win percentage of 12.11%. He has 4815 frags in these games at a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Ranked stats

Gaming Subrata has appeared in 343 squad games in the current ranked season and has 55 first-place finishes with a win ratio of 16.03%. He has killed 853 enemies in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.96.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 78 matches and has remained unbeaten in eight of them at a win rate of 10.25%. He has amassed 220 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Gaming Subrata has 35 solo games to his name and has emerged on top on two occasions, killing 63 opponents for a K/D ratio of 1.91.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When it comes to the lifetime stats, Gyan Gaming is relatively better in the duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, Gaming Subrata is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the duo mode as Gyan Gaming hasn’t played a single game in it. Gaming Subrata has an edge in the solo mode; on the other hand, Gyan Gaming is superior in the squad mode.

