SK Sabir Boss vs. Lorem: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The battle royale genre on mobiles has witnessed a tremendous rise, and games like Free Fire have emerged as the frontrunners. SK Sabir Boss and Lorem are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers, known for their eccentric skills and gameplay.

This article compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 26050 squad matches and won 8587 of them, retaining a win rate of 32.96%. He has notched up 92706 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.31.

The content creator has played 2874 duo games in the duo mode and bagged 596 wins at a win ratio of 20.73%. With 7803 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Lastly, the YouTuber has appeared in 1584 solo matches and has 141 first-place finishes, coming down to a win percentage of 8.90%. He has killed 3219 enemies in these matches with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the on-going ranked season, the streamer has played 868 squad games and remained unbeaten in 216 of them, managing a win ratio of 24.88%. In the process, he has secured 2908 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.46.

He has also appeared in two solo and seven duo matches.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Lorem has competed in 4779 squad games to date and has a win tally of 1656, translating to a win ratio of 34.65%. He has accumulated 15399 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.93.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 293 of 1224 games at a win rate of 23.93%. With a K/D ratio of 3.74, he has 3482 frags to his name.

The popular content creator has also played 859 solo matches and has 127 Booyahs, having a win percentage of 14.78%. He has killed 1887 opponents in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.58.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Lorem has participated in 196 squad matches in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 58 occasions, equating to a win rate of 29.59%. He has racked up 877 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.36.

He also has one appearance in the duo mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. When we look at their lifetime stats, Lorem is relatively better in the solo and duo modes. SK Sabir Boss has a higher K/D ratio in the squad mode, while the former has a better win rate.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Lorem has played only a single duo game. In the squad mode, Lorem is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

