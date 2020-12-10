Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)'s in-game Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Free Fire has witnessed a meteoric rise in the last few years and is showing no signs of slowing down. The massive popularity of the battle royale game has created various opportunities for players, particularly in the streaming and content creation industry.

Total Gaming is one of the most well-known Free Fire YouTube channels. The player who runs the channel is Ajjubhai.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Biraj: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai's real name, Free Fire ID, and stats.

Ajjubhai's real name is Ajay, and his Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Ajjubhai has played 9812 squad matches and has registered 2476 victories, translating to a win rate of 25.23%. He has racked up 36006 kills in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.91.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 1628 duo games and has won on 300 occasions, making his win rate 18.42%. He has bagged 6342 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.70.

Ajjubhai has played 889 matches in the solo mode and has emerged victorious in 76 matches, translating to a win rate of 8.54%. He has 2246 kills to his name in these matches, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 549 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 73 Booyahs, with a win rate of 13.29%. He has also secured 1942 kills and has a K/D ratio of 4.08.

He has also played 36 duo games and has secured a single victory, making his win rate 2.77%. With 119 kills to his name, the popular streamer has a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Ajjubhai has played 23 solo matches but is yet to register a victory. He has 21 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of under 1.

Advertisement

Ajjubhai's YouTube channel

Ajjubhai's 'Total Gaming' YouTube channel is one of the most popular channels where players can find content related to Free Fire. He has more than 17.2 million subscribers on the channel.

Ajjubhai also runs a second channel called Total Gaming Live and has over 4.24 million subscribers.

To visit the first channel, click here.

To visit the second channel, click here.

Ajjubhai's social media accounts

Ajjubhai has Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts. Here are their links:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Twitter: Click here.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Sujan: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?