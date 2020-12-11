Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming have now become a prevalent career option for gamers across the world. Due to the vast audience of Free Fire, several players have started making content related to it on various platforms.

Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai and Nobru, are two popular content creators. Also, Nobru represents the famous team ‘Corinthians Free Fire.’ This article takes a look at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Also Read: B2K (Born2Kill) vs Lorem: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has appeared in a total of 7259 squad matches and has ended up winning 2051 of them, upholding a win rate of 28.25%. With a K/D ratio of 3.61, he has secured 18817 frags.

He has also played 3908 games in the duo mode and has a win tally of 10183, maintaining a win ratio of 17.83%. He has killed 10183 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Advertisement

Lastly, the content creator has won 256 of the 3136 solo matches that he has played, with a win percentage of 8.16%. He has bagged 6887 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has 378 solo games in the current ranked season to his name and has triumphed in 74, which translates to a win rate of 19.57%. In the process, he has secured 1014 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 189 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 29 of them for a win ratio of 15.34%. He has eliminated exactly 600 opponents in these matches, managing a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Desi Gamers has competed in 70 solo games and has remained unbeaten on 7 occasions at a win percentage of 10%. He has killed 222 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.52.

Advertisement

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Nobru has participated in 8974 squad matches and has registered 1970 wins, which equates to a win ratio of 21.95%. With 22290 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18.

In the duo mode, the user has played 2440 games and has won 371 of them at a win rate of 15.20%. He has notched up 7604 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.68.

The esports athlete has also played 4593 matches in the solo mode and has come out on top 694 times, managing a win percentage of 15.10%. He has accumulated 18417 kills in the mode and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

In the current ranked season, Nobru has 8 squad matches to his name and has precisely 16 kills.

Apart from this, the popular content creator has also featured in 163 duo games and has emerged victorious in 16 of them for a win rate of 9.81%. He has amassed 619 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.21.

Nobru also has 21 first-place finishes in 145 solo matches, which equates to a win percentage of 14.48%. He has 624 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.03.

Comparison

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. In the lifetime stats, Amitbhai is relatively better in the squad mode; on the other hand, Nobru is ahead on both K/D ratio and win rate in the solo mode. Lastly, Amitbhai has a higher win rate in the duo mode, while Nobru has a finer K/D ratio.

Advertisement

Coming to their ranked stats, the case is the same. Amitbhai has the edge in the solo mode, while Nobru is superior in the squad mode. Desi Gamers has a better win rate in the duo mode. In contrast, Nobru has a higher K/D ratio.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)'s in-game Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more.