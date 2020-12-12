Sultan Proslo's (Dyland Pros) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, real name, and more

Content creation and streaming have become a career option for many gamers across the world. Several Free Fire players have started creating videos across various platforms due to the massive audience that the game possesses.

Sultan Proslo, aka Dyland Pros, is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers from Indonesia. This article looks at his personal as well as in-game details.

Also read: SK Sabir Gaming vs. B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sultan Proslo’s real name and Free Fire ID

His real name is Dyland Maximus Zidane, and his Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Sultan Proslo has featured in 840 squad matches and ended up winning 290, managing a win rate of 34.52%. He has notched up 2103 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The streamer has also appeared in 101 duo games and has a win tally of 26 at a win ratio of 25.74%. With 309 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Advertisement

The content creator has 564 solo games to his name and has come out on top on 58 occasions, having a win percentage of 10.28%. In the process, he has secured 1515 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has competed in 21 solo matches and has five Booyahs, which translates to a win rate of 23.80%. He has racked up 18 kills, managing a K/D ratio of just over 1.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played five games and has a single first-place finish, equating to a win ratio of 20%. He has killed eight foes with a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Dyland Pros has also participated in 11 solo matches and amassed 17 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.55.

His YouTube channel

Sultan Proslo started creating content on YouTube over five and a half years ago. Since then, he has posted videos quite regularly on his channel. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 12.6 million and has over 958 million views combined.

Advertisement

Click here to visit his channel.

His social media accounts

Sultan Proslo is active on Instagram and Facebook. Here are the links for them:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Also read: Who are the brand ambassadors of Free Fire?