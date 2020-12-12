Who are the brand ambassadors of Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has witnessed rampant growth since its release over three years ago. The game has a massive player base worldwide, and the developers collaborate with various famous figures to expand its reach.

Recently, Free Fire announced a massive collaboration with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo. Also, a character based on the Juventus talisman will soon be added to the game. The developers have planned several events around Operation Chrono to keep the users engaged.

Also read: SK Sabir Gaming vs. B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Brand ambassadors of Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the developers of Free Fire have collaborated with various popular figures. This includes the likes of Hrithik Roshan, KSHMR, DJ Alok, and Joe Taslim. As a part of these partnerships, their in-game personas were added to the title.

Here are the characters that have been based on real-life personalities:

KSHMR (K)

K in Free Fire

In-game description: “K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert.”

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan (Jai)

Jai in Free Fire

In-game description: “Jai is a decorated SWAT commander.”

DJ Alok (Alok)

Alok in Free Fire

In-game description: “Alok is a world-famous DJ, read to drop a beat.”

Joe Taslim (Jota)

Jota in Free Fire

Advertisement

In-game description: “Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman.”

Also, Luqueta, a character based on ‘Lucas Silva’, was recently added to the game.

Lucas Silva (Luqueta)

Luqueta in Free Fire

In-game description: “Luqueta is an up and rising soccer star.”

In the press release announcing the partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, Garena Free Fire mentioned the following:

“Free Fire, Garena’s first self-developed game, unveiled Cristiano Ronaldo as its latest global brand ambassador.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will be the game’s global brand ambassador. The star said the following about the collaboration:

“It’s a great feeling having not only a character in Free Fire modeled after me, but also having the whole universe within the game-changing along with it. The Garena team has worked into the game tons of new features and elements for Operation Chrono. I hope Free Fire players all over the world are just as excited as I am!” said Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also read: Free Fire vs. PUBG Mobile: Which game has more guns?