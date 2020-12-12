Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game has more guns?

PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire are two prominent battle royale titles in the esports community. Both share the same core of survival and have stellar fan bases globally. Hence, these titles are often pitted against each other by fans to see which is the better game.

Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire offer an assortment of weapons to players. These titles share some common weapon categories like Rifles, SMGs, SGs, Snipers, Pistols, Melee, and Grenades.

This article discusses how all the guns are categorized in both games and which title has more and better weapons.

Free Fire or PUBG Mobile: Assessing the firearms

Weapon categorization in Free Fire

Armory section of Free Fire

The arsenal in Free Fire is categorized under:

Rifles : Almost all ARs like M4A1, AK, SCAR, GROZA, M249, AUG, etc., are included in this category. Also, DMRs like Dragunov and Woodpecker are listed under the Rifles section.

: Almost all ARs like M4A1, AK, SCAR, GROZA, M249, AUG, etc., are included in this category. Also, DMRs like Dragunov and Woodpecker are listed under the Rifles section. SMG : There are seven SMGs listed in Free Fire, namely UMP, MP5, VSS, MP40, P90. C615 and Thompson.

: There are seven SMGs listed in Free Fire, namely UMP, MP5, VSS, MP40, P90. C615 and Thompson. Shotguns : There are three shotguns available in the Free Fire: M1014, SPAS12, and M1887, all of which are lethal in close-quarter fights.

: There are three shotguns available in the Free Fire: M1014, SPAS12, and M1887, all of which are lethal in close-quarter fights. Snipers : AWM, Kar98k, and M828 are the three sniper rifles listed under this category.

: AWM, Kar98k, and M828 are the three sniper rifles listed under this category. Pistols : There are six kinds of Pistols available, including the two most viable ones, Desert Eagle and Treatment Guns.

: There are six kinds of Pistols available, including the two most viable ones, Desert Eagle and Treatment Guns. Melee, Grenades, and Others: The grenade section includes grenades and gloo walls; the melee category includes weapons like Pan, Katana, etc.; the others section includes versatile and vital weapons like M79, Gatling, MGL140, and Crossbow.

Weapon categorization in PUBG Mobile

Armory section of PUBG Mobile (Image via Quora)

The weapon classes in PUBG Mobile Lite are categorized as below:

Assault Rifles : PUBG Mobile Lite includes weapons like Scar-L, M16A4, Groza, AKM, M416, etc., under the AR armory, including a total of 11 ARs.

: PUBG Mobile Lite includes weapons like Scar-L, M16A4, Groza, AKM, M416, etc., under the AR armory, including a total of 11 ARs. DMRs : The Designated Marksman Rifles category includes weapons like SKS, Mini 14, VSS with a total of 6 DMRs.

: The Designated Marksman Rifles category includes weapons like SKS, Mini 14, VSS with a total of 6 DMRs. SMGs : UMP, Vector, and UZI are also included under the SMG category, with six SMGs being available in the game.

: UMP, Vector, and UZI are also included under the SMG category, with six SMGs being available in the game. Sniper Rifles : AWM, M24, and Kar98k are three of the most popular snipers to pick in the game.

: AWM, M24, and Kar98k are three of the most popular snipers to pick in the game. Shotguns : This category includes powerful SGs like S1897, S686, which can exploit the enemy in close combats.

: This category includes powerful SGs like S1897, S686, which can exploit the enemy in close combats. Pistols, Melees, Throwables, and Others: The Pistol category includes a wide range of selections, including six guns in the armory. The Melee weapons are pan, crowbar, machete, and sickle. The throwable section includes frag grenade, stun grenade, molotov cocktail, and smoke grenade. It also has a flare gun which can be fired up in the sky to summon special airdrops.

Which of these two games has better more weapon options?

In numbers, PUBG Mobile can easily be declared the winner, as it has more versatility and firearms options. Though Free Fire also has plenty of weapons, it falls short on the count and variety of guns available.

Both games are unique, as PUBG Mobile provides a realistic in-game experience, while Free Fire is more inclined towards arcade-style gameplay. Therefore, both have different methodologies for weapon usage.