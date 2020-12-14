Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs THE CM: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation related to Free Fire has seen massive growth over the past few years, and several YouTubers have gained a stellar following on various social media platforms. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and THE CM, are two prominent figures amongst the Indian Free Fire community.

This article takes a look at the stats of the YouTubers in Free Fire and compares them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has appeared in a total of 9834 squad matches and won in 2478 of them, maintaining a win rate of 25.19%. With a K/D ratio of 4.91, he has bagged 36128 kills.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 1628 matches and triumphed in exactly 300, which comes down to a win rate of 18.42%. He has notched up 6342 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Lastly, the YouTuber has also won 76 of the 889 solo matches with a win percentage of 8.54%. He has secured 2246 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Ajjubhai has played 571 squad matches and come out on top in 75 of them, having a win rate of 13.13%. He has racked up 2062 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.16.

He has also played 36 duo matches and bagged a single win in the mode, managing a win rate of 2.77%. In the process, he has killed 119 foes for a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Total Gaming has participated in 23 solo games and registered 21 kills at a K/D ratio of just below 1.

THE CM’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 283706858.

Lifetime stats

THE CM has featured in 12687 squad games to date and has a win tally of 1670, retaining a win ratio of 13.16%. He has 32207 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.92.

While in the duo mode, the user has played 2913 matches and come out on top on 187 occasions, equating to a win rate of 6.41%. With 5535 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.03.

The popular content creator has also won 153 of 2719 solo matches at a win percentage of 5.62%. He has eliminated 5292 opponents for a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, THE CM has 1592 squad matches to his name and 53 wins, which translates to a win rate of 3.32%. In the process, he has amassed 3922 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.55.

He has also competed in 105 duo games and accumulated 208 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.98. Apart from this, THE CM has played 109 solo matches as well and killed 218 enemies at a K/D ratio of exactly 2.00.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Total Gaming is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

In the ranked stats, Ajjubhai has the edge in the solo and duo modes. Lastly, both of them are yet to win a game in the solo mode, but THE CM has maintained a higher K/D ratio.

