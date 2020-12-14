SK Sabir Boss vs Frontal Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss, aka SK Sabir Gaming, and Frontal Gaming, are two popular Free Fire content creators. They are known for their incredible skills in the battle royale game and have massive YouTube subscriber counts of over 3.15 million and 9.46 million, respectively.

This article compares the stats of the two YouTubers in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 26152 squad games and has won on 8609 occasions, which translates to a win rate of 32.91%. With 93071 frags in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 5.31.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2874 matches and has bagged 596 victories, making his win rate 20.73%. He has also secured 7803 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has won 141 of the 1586 solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.89%. He has eliminated 3220 enemies in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has won 238 of the 971 squad matches that he has played in the current ranked season, translating to a win rate of 24.51%. In the process, he has secured 3273 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.47.

The popular content creator has also played 7 duo games, bagging 15 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.14. He has also played 2 solo matches this season but is yet to register a win.

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 225009777.

Lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming has played 11285 solo games and has secured 1608 victories, maintaining a win rate of 14.24%. With a K/D ratio of 4.15, he has racked up 40168 kills in this mode.

In the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 630 matches and has won 94 of them, making his win rate 14.92%. He has amassed 2769 frags and has a K/D ratio of 5.17.

Frontal Gaming has played 1075 solo games and has 153 victories to his name, which translates to a win rate of 14.23%. He has killed 4759 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.16.

Ranked stats

Frontal Gaming has played 1150 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 81 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 7.04%. In the process, he has registered 3518 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.29.

The content creator has also played 42 games in the duo mode and has triumphed in 4 of them, making his win rate 9.52%. He has a K/D ratio of 4.71 and has a total of 179 frags in this mode.

Frontal Gaming has also played 14 solo matches and has killed 33 opponents.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Frontal Gaming have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is relatively better in the squad matches while Frontal Gaming is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the solo games. Meanwhile, in the duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has a higher K/D ratio while Frontal Gaming has a better win rate.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss has played only a few games in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Frontal Gaming.

