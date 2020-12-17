OP Vincenzo vs BNL: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

OP Vincenzo and BNL are two prominent Free Fire content creators from Egypt and Tunisia.

The two of them play in the Middle East region and are known for their great skills and gameplay on the battlefield. They boast massive subscriber counts of 4.84 million and 4.92 million, respectively.

This article takes a look at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Loud Thurzin: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has appeared in 19301 squad matches to date and has triumphed in 3391 of them, which comes to a win rate of 17.56%. With 69536 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.37.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the user has played 1706 matches and has won 298 of them, having a win ratio of 17.46%. He has notched 4993 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Apart from this, the content creator has been featured in 1129 solo games and has precisely 100 Booyahs, maintaining a win percentage of 8.85%. He has bagged 2814 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Vincenzo has played 878 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 57 of them, with a win ratio of 6.49%. He has eliminated 2618 foes in these matches at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Advertisement

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

BNL has competed in 18944 squad matches and has emerged on top on 3071 occasions, translating to a win rate of 16.21%. In the process, he has secured 68239 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.30.

The YouTuber has also played 767 duo games and has 84 first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 10.95%. He has accumulated 1436 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Lastly, the player has won 78 of the 1234 solo matches for a win ratio of 6.32%. He has racked up 2385 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

BNL has played 1787 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has outdone his foes in 178 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 9.96%. With a K/D ratio of 3.95, he has collected 6352 kills.

Advertisement

The content creator has also participated in a single duo match and has amassed three kills.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the content creators have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Vincenzo is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in all the three – solo, duo, and squad matches.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo games as Vincenzo is yet to play a match in them. Lastly, in the squad matches, BNL is relatively superior.

Also read: Tonde Gamer's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more