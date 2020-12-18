DJ Alok vs. Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad?

Free Fire stands out from other mobile battle royale titles due to its unique in-game features and specialties. One of its outstanding features is the availability of characters with unique abilities that help players on the virtual battleground.

There are currently 35 characters in Free Fire. All of them, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (once Eve), have unique abilities.

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes available in the game, and DJ Alok is the most sought-after character in Free Fire. Recently, a new character, Chrono, was introduced. It is the in-game persona of football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chrono is not playable in Free Fire yet, but it will be interesting to compare him and DJ Alok. This article compares them and assesses the better character for the Clash Squad mode.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Chrono in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Advertisement

His power can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

According to his description in Free Fire, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe and has an active ability called Time Turner. At his base level ability, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. Movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, the movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

DJ Alok or Chrono, who is better for the Clash Squad mode?

Advertisement

DJ Alok is currently the most popular choice among Free Fire players, but the introduction of Chrono can be a game-changer. He will be instated in-game tomorrow, i.e., 19th December.

Chrono is revolutionary in Free Fire as there are not many characters with so much power in the game. His insane ability to block 600 damage and increase movement speed is one of the best abilities in-game.

Hence, in Clash Squad mode, though DJ Alok is also a viable option to choose because of his healing source, Chrono will be way better in terms of viability and usage of his ability during the match.

Also read: DJ Alok vs. Hayato: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.