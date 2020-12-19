SK Sabir Boss vs BUDI01 Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and BUDI01 Gaming are well-known Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Indonesia, respectively.

Both players have a massive following on YouTube. While SK Sabir Boss has about 3.19 million subscribers on the platform, BUDI01 Gaming has over 9.16 million subscribers.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena's battle royale sensation.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 26256 squad games and has secured 8628 victories, maintaining a win rate of 32.86%. He has bagged 93343 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.30 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2875 matches and has won on 596 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.73%. With a K/D ratio of 3.42, he has bagged 7803 kills in these matches.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1587 solo games and has 141 Booyahs, making his win rate 8.88%. He has eliminated 3220 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 1077 squad games and has emerged victorious in 257 of them, making his win rate 23.86%. He has amassed 3545 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.32.

He has also played 2 solo matches and 7 duo games.

BUDI01 Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

BUDI01 Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 119413181.

Lifetime stats

BUDI01 Gaming has played 9630 squad matches and has won 2286 of them, making his win rate 23.73%. He has 42431 frags to his name, with a K/D ratio of 5.78.

In the duo mode, the Indonesia-based content creator has played 1819 matches and has emerged victorious in 299 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.43%. With 8436 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.55.

BUDI01 Gaming has won 514 of the 3045 solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 16.88%. He has killed 15359 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 6.07.

Ranked stats

BUDI01 Gaming has played 767 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 209 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 27.24%. He has secured 3705 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.64.

The popular YouTuber has also played 59 duo games and has 8 victories to his name, with a win rate of 13.55%. In the process, he has killed 285 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.59.

BUDI01 Gaming has played 136 solo matches and has secured 25 wins, translating to a win rate of 18.38%. He has registered 829 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 7.47.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and BUDI01 Gaming have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats, BUDI01 Gaming is ahead of SK Sabir Boss on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the solo mode. When it comes to the duo and squad modes, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate while BUDI01 Gaming has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss has played only a few matches in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, BUDI01 Gaming has relatively better stats than SK Sabir Boss.

