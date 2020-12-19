Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sooneeta: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Sooneeta are two prominent content creators in the Free Fire community. Sooneeta is also a professional esport athlete for Team Lava.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played a total of 9888 squad matches and has won on 2479 occasions, making his win rate 25.07%. He has secured 36299 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.90 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has secured 300 wins in 1629 matches, translating to a win rate of 18.41%. With 6342 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has played 889 solo games and has secured 76 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.54%. He has killed 2246 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 631 squad matches and has bagged 76 wins, maintaining a win rate of 12.04%. In the process, he has bagged 2233 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.02.

The popular content creator has played 37 duo games and has a single win to his name, making his win rate 2.70%. He has eliminated 119 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Ajjubhai has also played 23 solo games and has 21 frags with a K/D ratio of just under 1.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played 17787 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 4191 victories, maintaining a win rate of 23.56%. She has registered 40383 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.97 in this mode.

The YouTuber has played 1834 duo matches and has triumphed in 284 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.48%. With a K/D ratio of 2.11, she has 3277 frags in these matches.

Sooneeta has also played 861 solo games and has won on 61 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 7.08%. She has amassed 1324 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.66.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta has played 954 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 212 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.22%. She has accumulated 3052 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.11.

When it comes to the duo mode, she has played 4 games and has notched up 5 kills, with a K/D ratio of 1.25.

Sooneeta has also played 1 solo match and has 1 kill to her name.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Sooneeta have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Sooneeta in all the three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Sooneeta has played only a few games in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, Sooneeta has relatively better stats than Ajjubhai.

