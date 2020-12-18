Loud Thurzin's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Esports and content creation have seen an incredible rise recently. LOUD is one of the most prominent Brazilian esports organizations, and Thurzin is one of its members. He boasts a subscriber count of over 4.83 million on YouTube and is quite popular amongst the Free Fire community for his skills and gameplay.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Also read: DJ Alok vs. Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad?

Loud Thurzin’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320784788.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Loud Thurzin has competed in 7784 squad matches and won in 1730 of them, maintaining a win rate of 22.22%. With a K/D ratio of 4.17, he has notched up 25275 frags.

In the duo mode, the streamer has 1838 games to his name and has come out on top on 295 occasions, having a win ratio of 16.05%. He has secured 6604 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.28.

Advertisement

Lastly, the content creator has appeared in 1365 solo matches and has a winning tally of 167, retaining a win percentage of 12.23%. In the process, he has bagged 3730 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the internet star has featured in 282 squad games and remained unbeaten in 63 of them, translating to a win ratio of 22.34%. He has amassed 1351 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.17.

The YouTuber has won six of the 55 matches in the duo mode, equating to a win percentage of 10.90%. With 345 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.04.

Apart from this, Thurzin has also participated in seven solo games and has a single Booyah, which comes down to a win rate of 14.28%. He has registered 33 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.50.

His YouTube channel

Thurzin started creating content on Free Fire in August 2019. Since then, he has uploaded over 252 videos and amassed 363 million views combined.

Advertisement

His social media accounts

He has an Instagram account; users can click here to visit his profile.

Thurzin also streams Free Fire on Nimo TV; gamers can click here to visit his account.

Also read: Free Fire redeem codes for today (18th December): 11 daily codes released by Booyah! Brasil