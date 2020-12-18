Free Fire redeem codes for today (18th December): 11 daily codes released by Booyah! Brasil

While Free Fire features a plethora of fascinating in-game items like gun skins, outfits, and more, most of these items aren’t free. The users have to spend the in-game currency – diamonds – to acquire most of the exclusive ones.

Diamonds are not free, and players have to pay out of their pockets to get this currency, which isn’t an option for everyone.

Redeem codes provide users with a perfect opportunity to obtain in-game items for free and require the least effort. They have 12 characters and contain alphabets and numbers.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (18th December)

Booyah! Brasil has released these codes on its official Twitter account.

N6AQN4LGNKFQ

N6AQN39C73HV

N6AQN2CDPH2F

N6AQN49CGW7K

A3NMDZZFB2ST

A3NMDJM4CLM4

A3NMDTMPNBJP

A3NMDZSWAPXE

WZ6DHRLFHHU4

WZ6DHRS63KZN

WZ6DHANQFZAV

Quem pegar essa eu preciso ver a felicidade

— BOOYAH! Brasil (@booyahlive) December 17, 2020

Seguuura

Gentem, fui lavar o cabelo mas já voltei 🙋‍♀️

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Free Fire redemption website

It is effortless to use redeem codes in Free Fire, and gamers can follow the steps given below to use them:

Step 1: The players can visit the redemption center of Free Fire here.

Step 2: They need to log in to Free Fire via the available options, i.e., Facebook, VK, Google, or Huawei ID.

It is crucial to note that players with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes. They have to bind their accounts with any of the platforms mentioned above.

Step 3: They can enter the redeem code and press the confirm button.

After the redemption process is complete, players can collect their rewards from the in-game mail section. In contrast, all other currency rewards will be directly credited to the users' accounts.

If players encounter an error message stating that the code is invalid, it merely means that the code is expired and cannot be used any further to receive the rewards.

