How to download Free Fire Max [Specific regions]: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire MAX is an overhauled and enhanced version of the renowned battle royale title Free Fire, designed to provide the players with a premium gameplay experience. It provides users with refined graphics, improved visual effects, better animations, and more.

It will be a standalone application that will implement Firelink technology, which will allow the users to play Free Fire Max with their existing Free Fire account, and maintain items across both games at the same time.

The game is yet to be released worldwide and is under beta testing in selected countries, namely Malaysia, Bolivia, and Vietnam.

The players can download APK and OBB files or directly download it from the Google Play Store.

(Note: Since the beta version is restricted to specific regions, only players from those countries will be able to enter the game.)

How to download Free Fire Max using APK and OBB file

Download Link: Click here.

Follow the steps given below to download and install Free Fire Max using APK and OBB file:

Step 1: Download and extract the zip file containing the APK and OBB file from the link provided above.

The size of the zip file is 895.3 MB, and the users must ensure that they have sufficient free storage space available on their device before downloading this file.

Step 2: After the download is complete, enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if they haven’t enabled this option before.

The players can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Locate and install the APK file; however, do not open the game yet.

Step 4: Copy the ‘com.dts.freefiremax’ folder containing the OBB file to Android/OBB.

After the files are copied, players can enjoy playing Free Fire Max.

If the users encounter an error message stating "there was an error parsing the package," then redownload the file and follow the same steps as above.

