How to get Free Fire diamonds at a discounted price: Step-by-step guide

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Garena Free Fire and are used by players to purchase numerous items like costumes, skins, and more. Players also need diamonds to change their IGN and to buy the Elite Pass.

However, diamonds aren’t available for free, and players have to spend money to acquire them. As a result, they often look for ways to obtain them at a lower cost or even for free.

This article takes a look at a few ways by which players can acquire Free Fire diamonds at a lower cost.

Top-up websites and apps are a great way to get Free Fire diamonds at a discounted price

The following top-up websites/apps can be used to get Free Fire discounts at lower rates:

(Note: A 100% diamond top-up is only available on the first purchase. It provides players 2x diamonds which significantly reduces the price of the diamonds.)

Games Kharido

Follow the steps given below to top-up diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Visit the website of Games Kharido. Players can click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Log in to the Free Fire account using player ID or Facebook.

Step 3: Several top-up options will appear on the screen. Select the desired top-up amount.

Step 4: After making the payment, the diamonds will be credited to the players' Free Fire account.

Here are the prizes of the diamonds on Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600

Codashop

Codashop has multiple offers that provide players with additional items and lower prices for Free Fire diamonds.

Players can get a free Hysteria SKS Box and cashback of up to INR 500 if the payment is made by Paytm Wallet or Paytm UPI.

However, this is only applicable to new users and when the top-up is more than 310 diamonds.

In-game events and special airdrops

Free Fire developers frequently introduce in-game events that provide players with additional value for their purchases. Special airdrops also enable players to obtain diamonds at lower prices.

