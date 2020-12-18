Sultan Proslo (Dyland Pros) vs. CRX Pahadi: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the past few years, content creation, streaming, and esports have risen immensely across the world. Free Fire has become one of the top titles on the mobile platform and has a developing esports landscape.

Sultan Proslo, aka Dyland Pros, and CRX Pahadi are two popular Free Fire content creators. The latter is also a prominent esport athlete. This article compares their in-game stats.

Also read: OP Vincenzo vs BNL: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Sultan Proslo has competed in 840 squad matches and secured 290 wins, having a win rate of 34.52%. With 2103 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The YouTuber has also played 101 duo games and bagged 26 victories for a win percentage of 25.74%. He has killed 309 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Advertisement

In solo matches, the internet star has played 565 games and has triumphed in 58 of them for a win ratio of 10.26%. In the process, he has registered 1517 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has appeared in 21 squad matches in the current ranked season and has five Booyahs, which comes down to a win ratio of 23.80%. He has amassed 18 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.13.

The content creator has played six duo games and has a single win, translating to a win percentage of 16.66%. He has eliminated eight foes and maintained a K/D ratio of 1.60.

Sultan Proslo has also played 11 solo matches and has racked up 17 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.55.

Advertisement

CRX Pahadi’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

CRX Pahadi has featured in 18503 squad games and has a win tally of 4689, retaining a win percentage of 25.34%. He has secured 59690 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.32.

The streamer has won 215 of 1981 games in the duo mode, maintaining a win ratio of 10.85%. With a K/D ratio of 2.35, he has secured 4150 kills.

Lastly, the esport athlete has 1542 solo matches to his name and has come out on top on 240 occasions for a win rate of 15.56%. He has around 5200 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.98.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

In the ongoing ranked season, the content creator has participated in 515 squad games and outdone his foes in 84 of them, equating to a win ratio of 16.31%. He has amassed 1901 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.41.

The YouTuber has also played ten duo matches and has two first-place finishes, managing a win percentage of 20%. In the process, he has killed 58 opponents at a K/D ratio of 7.25.

Moreover, the internet star has played 50 solo games and has nine wins with a win rate of 18%. He has killed 224 enemies with a K/D ratio of 5.46.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both content creators have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. Sultan Proslo has relatively better lifetime duo stats; on the other hand, Pahadi has the edge in the solo matches. Lastly, in squad games, the former has a better win rate, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

Advertisement

Pahadi is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in solo and duo matches in the ranked stats. Coming to the squad games, Sultan Proslo has a higher win rate. In contrast, Pahadi has a superior K/D ratio.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Titanium Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?