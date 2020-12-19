Nobru vs. Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Many gamers from across the world have picked up content creation and streaming. It has become a prevalent career option for users, and Free Fire is one of the leading titles in the battle royale genre.

Nobru and Badge 99 are two of the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers. Also, Nobru is a renowned esport athlete for Corinthians FF.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Nobru has participated in 8998 squad games and has 1977 wins, translating to a win rate of 21.97%. He has racked up 22333 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

In the duo mode, the streamer has 2467 matches to his name and has emerged victorious in 376 of them, managing a win ratio of 15.24%. With a K/D ratio of 3.70, he has secured 7738 frags.

The esport athlete has played 4620 solo games and has bettered his foes in 696, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.06%. He has registered 18502 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has played eight squad matches and killed 16 enemies.

Moreover, the internet star has appeared in 190 duo games and come out on top on 21 occasions for a win percentage of 11.05%. He has accumulated 753 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.46.

The content creator has played 172 solo matches and has 23 Booyahs, equating to a win ratio of 13.37%. He has 709 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 4.76.

Badge 99's Free FIre ID and stats.

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Badge 99 has competed in 7703 squad matches and ended up winning 1393 of them, maintaining a win rate of 18.08%. He has secured 19937 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.16.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1985 games and triumphed in 186 for a win percentage of 9.37%. With 4307 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The content creator has won 84 of the 1141 solo games, having a win ratio of 7.36%. In the process, he has killed 2819 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has featured in 290 matches and has a win tally of 40, retaining a win ratio of 13.79%. He has bagged 994 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.98.

The internet star has played 45 duo games and has five wins at a win rate of 11.11%. He has eliminated 139 foes for a K/D ratio of 3.48.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. In the lifetime stats, Nobru is relatively better in all the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as Badge 99 hasn’t played any games in it. While in the duo mode, Nobru has the edge, Badge 99 is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the squad mode.

