Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

With the rise in Garena Free Fire's popularity, the content creation and streaming related to it has witnessed a gradual growth. Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and OP Vincenzo are two prominent Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Egypt.

This article takes a look at their stats and compares them in the battle royale game.

Also read: B2K (Born2Kill) vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in a total of 9897 squad matches and has managed to emerge on top on 2479 occasions, having a win ratio of 25.04%. With 36323 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.90.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 1629 games and has precisely 300 wins for a win rate of 18.41%. He has bagged 6342 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Advertisement

The player has 889 solo matches to his name and has triumphed in 76 of them at a win percentage of 8.54%. In the process, he has killed 2246 opponents, managing a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 641 squad games and has stood victorious in 76 of them, which comes to a win rate of 11.85%. He has eliminated 2257 foes for a K/D ratio of 3.99.

Apart from this, the content creator has appeared in 37 duo matches and has a single Booyah, maintaining a win percentage of 2.70%. He has killed 119 enemies in the mode at a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Lastly, Total Gaming has played 23 solo games and has collected 21 frags with a K/D ratio of 0.91.

Advertisement

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has competed in 19318 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 3394, retaining a win ratio of 17.56%. With a K/D ratio of 4.37, he has registered 69601 frags.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1706 games and has remained unbeaten in 298 of them, managing a win percentage of 17.46%. He has notched 4993 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.55.

OP Vincenzo has played 1129 solo matches and has precisely 100 first-place finishes for a win rate of 8.85%. He has accumulated 2814 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Vincenzo has played 893 squad games in the current ranked season and has bettered his foes in 60 of them, equating to a win percentage of 6.71%. He has racked up 2674 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.21.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes. Vincenzo has a higher win rate in the solo mode, while Total Gaming has a higher K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Vincenzo hasn’t featured in them yet. Lastly, in the squad mode, Ajjubhai has the upper hand.

Also read: Nobru vs Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire?