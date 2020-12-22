Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs PlayHard: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and PlayHard (Bruno PlayHard), are popular Free Fire YouTubers hailing from India and Brazil, respectively. The latter is also the CEO of LOUD, which is one of the most prominent esports organizations in Brazil.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 9904 squad matches and has 2480 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 25.04%. He has secured 36333 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.89.

In the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 1629 games and has secured 300 wins, maintaining a win rate of 18.41%. With 6342 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has also played 889 solo matches and has triumphed in 76 of them, making his win rate 8.54%. He has killed 2246 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 648 squad games and has emerged victorious in 77 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.88%. In the process, he has registered 2267 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.97.

The popular content creator has also played 37 duo matches and has a single Booyah to his name, making his win rate 2.70%. He has bagged 119 frags in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Ajjubhai has played 23 solo games and has racked up 21 kills with a K/D ratio of just below 1.

PlayHard’s Free Fire ID and stats

PlayHard’s Free Fire ID is 181265793.

Lifetime stats

PlayHard has played 1931 squad matches and has won 617 of them, maintaining a win rate of 31.95%. He has secured 6273 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The Brazil-based content creator has won 223 of the 1035 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 21.54%. With a K/D ratio of 4.21, he has killed 3419 opponents in this mode.

PlayHard has also played 2181 matches in the solo mode and has emerged victorious in 536 of them, making his win rate 24.57%. He has 8907 frags to his name, with a K/D ratio of 5.41.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, PlayHard has played 10 squad games and has secured 3 victories, translating to a win rate of 30%. In the process, he has registered 19 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.71.

The popular YouTuber has also played 8 duo matches and has triumphed in 3 of them, maintaining a win rate of 37.5%. He has eliminated 21 enemies in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.20.

PlayHard has played 13 solo games in the current ranked season and has accumulated 32 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.46.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and PlayHard have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

PlayHard has a higher win rate in the lifetime duo and squad modes, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo mode, PlayHard has relatively better stats than Ajjubhai.

When it comes to the current ranked season, PlayHard has a higher win rate in the squad mode while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio. In the ranked duo mode, however, PlayHard has better overall stats than Ajjubhai.

Both players are yet to win a match in the ranked solo mode but PlayHard has the edge in terms of K/D ratio.

